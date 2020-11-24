Hungary: Planned election law change could hamper opposition

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government is considering an electoral law amendment that would make it harder for opposition parties to pursue their unity strategy against the powerful ruling party in future elections. The new proposal, approved 8-4 on Tuesday by parliamentary committee, would increase the number of voting districts parties must field candidates in to present a national list in elections. If finally approved by the house, the amendment would force opposition parties to join in running a single national list against the governing Fidesz party. This could widen ideological fault lines among opposition parties. The government says it wants to stop fake parties abusing state funding they receive for election campaigns.