How to have a healthier Thanksgiving

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thanksgiving is normally a time for lots of food, but health officials want to remind folks that calories do still count on Turkey Day.

HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals dietitian Susan Kasik-Miller said to make your Thanksgiving meal a little healthier, you can do several kinds of food swaps, like swapping pecan pie for pumpkin pie.

A slice of pecan pie has 500 calories where pumpkin has 300. You can also swap dark turkey meat for white turkey meat, and green bean casserole with fresh green beans.

She also recommends that you portion your sizes.

Kasik-Miller said America has an obesity problem, so she wants to help people stay healthy even during the holidays.

"If you're eating early in the day, be sure to have a light breakfast and plan to have a little bit of a light snack before you got to bed," said Kasik-Miller. "If you're eating late in the day, be sure to eat lunch and breakfast so that you're not starving and then just inhaling dinner by the time you sit down to Thanksgiving."

She added you should also watch how much you drink. A 4 oz. glass of wine is 100 calories, but a margarita can have three times that.