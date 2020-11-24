Helping Hands director makes initial appearance in theft case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Fall Creek woman accused of stealing from the charity she founded made her first appearance in court on Tuesday via Zoom.

Shauna Hanson, the director of Helping Hands For Our Children in the Chippewa Valley, was charged with theft by false representation in October, accused of depositing $63,000 of charity funds into her own bank account.

In court Tuesday, the state asked that Hanson not handle assets or finances related to Helping Hands, but her defense attorney objected, saying she is still running the nonprofit.

Judge Jon Theisen ended up setting a signature bond of $2,500 for Hanson on the condition that she keep detailed notes of any interactions or transfers of monies associated with Helping Hands.

Her next court date is in January.