Group files lawsuit with state Supreme Court to void results of Wisconsin presidential election

MADISON (WKOW) — A conservative group is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up a case to throw out the results of Wisconsin’s election.

The lawsuit, filed by the group Wisconsin Voters Alliance against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, also asks the Supreme Court to prevent the W.E.C. from certifying the election so that the Republican-controlled state Legislature could pick the representatives to the Electoral College.

The lawsuit also would require Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, to certify those electors.

Attorneys are asking the court for emergency action to take up the case.

The lawsuit comes as both Dane and Milwaukee counties are in the process of recounting ballots in the presidential race.

The recount was requested a week ago by the Trump campaign.

2020AP1930-Pet-for-Orig-Action-11-24-20

