French shop owners pressure Macron to lighten virus lockdown

People in France may be able to go back to their favorite shops and attend religious services again next week, after a month of a partial virus lockdown. But they’ll probably have to wait until next year to savor wine and cheese in a local cafe. These are among announcements President Emmanuel Macron is expected to make Tuesday when he lays out the next steps in France’s virus strategy. France’s infection and hospitalization rates are slowing, but the country is still reporting hundreds of virus-related deaths per day. Shopkeepers are pressuring the government to reopen but doctors say the government shouldn’t relax restrictions too fast.