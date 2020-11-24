Evers continues to discourage Thanksgiving gatherings, DHS aims toward safer Christmas

MADISON (WQOW) - Local health officials have urged families to not gather this Thanksgiving, and Gov. Tony Evers is not only asking the same thing, but plans to heed that same advice.

"This year it's Kathy Evers and Tony Evers. End of story," Evers said.

Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health say Wisconsin's current seven-day average of new daily COVID cases is 5,732. Two months ago, it was 1,888.

Evers said normally for Thanksgiving, he and his wife meet up with their kids and grandchildren, but that usual 14 person gathering will be just a party of two this year.

But does a safe Thanksgiving mean a normal Christmas?

"I think it's an excellent goal. It is certainly something we should all be driving towards, but I think we are in a particularly not great place here in Wisconsin with cases, with the surge that is one of the worst in the nation," said DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

Palm said she and her husband will also not be gathering with anyone this holiday.