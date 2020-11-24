Europe hopes for reset, end to ‘damage control’ under Biden

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says he hopes a reset of U.S.-European relations under the Biden administration can end years in which Europe was mainly concerned with “damage control.” Heiko Maas’ counterpart from Portugal, which will hold the European Union presidency when Joe Biden becomes president, said Tuesday that Europe wants to be treated as a “full and equal partner” rather than an enemy. Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump has been greeted with relief in Europe, where differences with the outgoing administration ranged from trade tensions to defense spending, relations with China and how to handle Iran’s nuclear program.