COVID-19 causes Gophers to cancel game with No. 18 Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is calling off its scheduled game Saturday at Wisconsin due to positive COVID-19 cases within its program. The move likely knocks the 18th-ranked Badgers out of consideration for the Big Ten championship game. Big Ten protocols this season say that teams must play at least six games to be eligible for the league championship game. Wisconsin’s schedule now calls for it to play only five games this season. This will mark the first season since 1906 that hasn’t included a Wisconsin-Minnesota matchup.