Cloudy Wednesday leads into quiet Thanksgiving

While it was an active day for south and central Wisconsin today, we stayed mostly dry in the Chippewa Valley. Most of us saw little to no precipitation today aside from a few light showers. This is because the bulk of the snow was oriented just far enough south to be a miss for us.

Parts of Jackson and southern Trempealeau County did see some accumulating snow today, but most of the areas that saw snow totals in the 1" to 4" range were in the Coulee region and points south.

Jackson County remains in a Winter Weather Advisory through 8 p.m. Tuesday, but any lingering showers will taper off over the next several hours.

It should be a mostly dry night with temperatures leveling off in the low 30s, but clouds linger through the overnight and through Wednesday as well. While we could see a few isolated sprinkles during that time, precipitation chances are minimal.

For Thanksgiving, temperatures have a shot at reaching 50, with a partly cloudy sky. It will be dry, and we aren't expecting any precipitation until slight chances return late in the weekend.

Temperatures will be near or above average through this week, before cooler air settles in early next week.