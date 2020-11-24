Christmas scavenger hunt aims to promote local small businesses

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Starting Friday, Chippewa Falls Main Street is hosting a scavenger hunt to promote small businesses.

Gifts will be scattered at various locations throughout downtown Chippewa Falls for kids to find.



Six gifts will be at each location, and clues to find them will be posted weekly by Chippewa Falls Main Street on Facebook.



In addition, local shoppers can enter to win a Christmas Sweepstakes. For every $10 spent at downtown business, you can enter to win a $500 gift card.

"It's a great kickoff for Small Business Saturday," said Chippewa Falls Main Street's executive director Teri Ouimette. "It'll be a fun activity for kids. We've already gotten a lot of response just by putting it out there on Facebook, so we're hoping everyone joins in and it can be a fun time. If they want to post pictures of when they find something we will be happy to post them on our Facebook page."

A life size Santa Claus will also be outside of the Main Street offices for kids and families to take photos with.