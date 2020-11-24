Bucks acquire Jrue Holiday, sign Nwora, re-sign Connaughton

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - The Milwaukee Bucks made a trio of announcements Tuesday that will help shape the roster for the upcoming season.

The team acquired Jrue Holiday and the draft rights to Sam Merrill (60th overall pick in this year's draft) from the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a four-team deal that includes the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

Milwaukee will send Eric Bledsoe, two first round picks (2025, 2027) and the right to swap first round draft picks (New Orleans’ own for Milwaukee’s own) in 2024 and 2026 to the Pelicans. Milwaukee also conveys guard George Hill to the Thunder and the draft rights to 2020 first round pick R.J. Hampton (24th overall) to Denver in the trade.

The Bucks also announced it has signed second round draft pick Jordan Nwora.

Milwaukee acquired the 45th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft for two future second round draft choices in a draft day trade with the Orlando Magic.

Finally, the team announced it has re-signed guard Pat Connaughton.

Entering his sixth season in the NBA, Connaughton appeared in 67 games (4 starts) with the Bucks last season and averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.6 minutes per game. Originally signed by Milwaukee prior to the 2018-19 season, Connaughton is averaging 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 128 games as a Buck while shooting 46.1% from the field the last two seasons.

Milwaukee announced Monday it would begin the 2020-21 season without fans in attendance at home games due to the coronavirus.

The NBA season is scheduled to begin December 22. A game schedule has not been released.