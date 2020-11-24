Breast milk depot and dispensary opens at HSHS Sacred Heart

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Families needing to find a way to get breast milk for their newborns will now be able to do so at the first breast milk dispensary opened in western Wisconsin.



The dispensary, located in HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, will be able to provide breast milk to babies hospitalized there, as well as allow the public to purchase and donate milk.



Those looking to donate have to be pre-screened, and once donated the milk goes through two testing processes, and is pasteurized.

“There are several reasons why mothers and caretakers may need our dispensary services,” said Maria Green, Director of the Women and Infants Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. “They may struggle with low breast milk supply, they may be experiencing an illness or taking a medication that is hindering their ability to breastfeed, or they may have had

a child through adoption or surrogacy.”



Information on how to become a donor, and how to purchase the milk can be found here.