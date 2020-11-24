With America getting spicy, Cholula is snapped up for $800M

With millions dining at home for safety and a swing to the spicier side in the U.S. in recent years Cholula, the hot sauce with the distinctive wooden cap, has become a very valuable brand. McCormick & Co., the spice maker that dominates U.S. grocery shelves, said Tuesday that it was buying Cholula for $800 million. McCormick made a notable tilt toward the hot sauce shelf three years ago when it acquired Frank’s RedHot, the preferred fuel for heat Buffalo wing recipes. The acquisition arrives with the pandemic warping how America and the rest of the world eats, meaning largely at home. In late September, McCormick reported that revenue surged 8% during the third quarter as people replaced the contents of outdated spice racks, or started new ones.