12 Grammy facts: BTS and Dr. Luke in, The Weeknd out

NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s Grammy Award nominations included numerous surprises and snubs. Perhaps the biggest? The Weeknd received no nods, despite having one of the year’s biggest albums with “After Hours” and topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.” K-pop group BTS snagged their first Grammy nomination for “Dynamite,” while actors Renee Zellweger and Meryl Streep were recognized. Several artists received posthumous nominations, including John Prine, Pop Smoke and Leonard Cohen. The country category is full of female acts, despite country radio being largely dominated by male artists. Beyoncé leads all nominees with 9.