Virus deaths of senior Serb religious leaders triggers alarm

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — After the two top Serbian Orthodox Church leaders died within a month after testing positive with the coronavirus, health experts and even hardcore believers are starting to worry. The Serbian patriarch and his deputy in Montenegro died after COVID-19 complications. They both have downplayed the dangers of the pandemic, avoided wearing masks in public and described large religious gatherings as “God’s vaccine.” A spate of coronavirus infections have also dogged the Greek Orthodox Church, with several senior church figures catching the disease. The 82-year-old head of the Church of Greece was admitted to a hospital last week, with doctors saying Monday he was in stable condition for the fifth day.