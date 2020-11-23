States certifying results ahead of Electoral College meeting

States have begun certifying their results from the Nov. 3 presidential election in the run-up to the Electoral College meeting in mid-December. Among the states certifying on Monday was Michigan, where President Donald Trump and his allies tried and failed to delay the process. The vote by a bipartisan state canvassing board in Michigan comes days after certification in Georgia, another hotly contested battleground state. Both states and their 16 Electoral College votes went to President-elect Joe Biden. A total of 16 states have so far certified their results, awarding Biden 54 of his 306 Electoral College votes and Trump 73 of his 232 votes.