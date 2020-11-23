Stange scores first UW goals in win over Penn State

MADISON (WQOW) - Sam Stange scored his first two goals in a Badgers sweater as the Wisconsin men's hockey team beat Penn State 6-3 Monday at LaBahn Arena.

When you score your first two goals and the #Badgers win pic.twitter.com/KlLWn5dN33 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 24, 2020

Stange's first goal came midway through the opening period and tied the game 1-1.

It's his first of the season and his first as a Badger! @sam_stange3 ties up the game with 10:30 to go! pic.twitter.com/qlqfxpixyA — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 23, 2020

The Eau Claire native lit the lamp again in the second period to give the Badgers a 3-1 lead.

Here's a l👀k back: @sam_stange3 goes bar down at 15:06 for his second goal of the night! pic.twitter.com/vcV1teOyY3 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 24, 2020

Five of the six Badgers goals scored Monday were by Wisconsin natives, as Jack Gorniak (West Salem), Brock Caufield (Stevens Point) and Cole Caufield (Stevens Point) joined Stange in the scoring column.