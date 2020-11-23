Stange scores first UW goals in win over Penn State
MADISON (WQOW) - Sam Stange scored his first two goals in a Badgers sweater as the Wisconsin men's hockey team beat Penn State 6-3 Monday at LaBahn Arena.
Stange's first goal came midway through the opening period and tied the game 1-1.
The Eau Claire native lit the lamp again in the second period to give the Badgers a 3-1 lead.
Five of the six Badgers goals scored Monday were by Wisconsin natives, as Jack Gorniak (West Salem), Brock Caufield (Stevens Point) and Cole Caufield (Stevens Point) joined Stange in the scoring column.