Snow, rain interrupt the quiet start to Turkey week

Turkey week starts very quiet with sunshine and near average temperatures, but a speed bump in the forecast brings rain and snow ahead of the holiday.

Monday will be mostly sunny as high pressure takes over. Temperatures will climb towards the upper 30's and winds will be light so wind chills will be minimal.

Overnight, changes begin. A pair of low pressure systems will drive the chance for snow early Tuesday morning. Cloud cover will increase and winds will pickup out of the southeast by early Tuesday.

The precipitation will start as snowfall between 4 and 7 am across most of southern and western Wisconsin. As temperatures warm during the day, we will see some of that snow turn to a slushy mix during midday and into the afternoon.

Eventually, the mix will turn to all rain Tuesday evening before transitioning back to a mix overnight. Rain will continue Wednesday morning before tapering off into the afternoon.

Snowfall amounts will vary greatly, and the track of these systems is still wavering across model runs. As of now, the forecast calls for a trace to 1'' of snow from Eau Claire to Rhinelander. While places along a line from La Crosse to Green Bay could see 2 to 4''.

Overall liquid amount range from 0.1'' to 0.6'' leaving us with a wide range of possibilities. A shift in the track could bring higher totals to Eau Claire, so expect to see a few changes heading into the start of the precipitation Tuesday morning.

Late Wednesday we'll see clearing begin and that will lead us into a sun-filled and warm Thanksgiving day. That nice weather lasts into the second weekend of deer hunting, minus a chance for snow again next Sunday.