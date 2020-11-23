Plan ahead for messy Tuesday

It was a beautiful Monday across western Wisconsin with sunshine and near average temperatures, however we are about to see a shift in the weather.

After a mostly clear start to the evening, clouds will increase by midnight, and we will see snow showers develop by the predawn hours of Tuesday. By Tuesday morning, snow will be likely across western Wisconsin as a pair of low pressure systems bring us a wintry mess.

Precipitation will start as snow across Wisconsin Tuesday before changing over to a wintry mix or rain for most. The changeover will happen earliest in southern Wisconsin, but despite the earlier changeover, south and central Wisconsin are expected to see the highest snow totals from this system, since those areas will have a bigger push of moisture to work with and will likely see the heaviest bands of snow.

As a result, south and central Wisconsin including areas like La Crosse and Steven's Point will have the potential to pick up between 2" and 4" of snow Tuesday with isolated areas of higher totals.

Locations south and east of Eau Claire have the best chances to see 1" to 2". In the Eau Claire area, totals will likely range from a trace to an inch, with lower totals farther north. While these totals are the most likely outcome, small shifts in this storm could result in higher or lower totals.

Area-wide, we could see slightly higher totals if stronger bands of snow are able to make it into the Chippewa Valley. If it happens, there could be isolated totals closer to 3" in areas like Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson or Clark County. Additionally, how much mixing we see later Tuesday will also impact totals.

Heavier precipitation will taper off by Tuesday evening, but rain or snow showers will remain possible through early Wednesday.

There are currently no active winter weather alerts for the Chippewa Valley, however roads may still become slippery, so plan to take a little extra time Tuesday if you need to be on the road.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, we will see sunshine return with above average temperatures in the mid 40s. The rest of the forecast is quiet with the exception of slight chances for snow during the second half of next weekend.