Pilot project focus on missing indigenous people in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The first of six pilot projects in the United States focusing on indigenous peoples who are missing or murdered has been announced in Oklahoma. U.S. Attorney Trent Shores announced the project Monday in Tulsa with fellow U.S. Attorney Brian Kuester and Principal Chiefs Chuck Hoskin, Jr. of the Cherokee Nation and David Hill of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Shores said the Department of Justice project created protocols for all investigative agencies to work together and with victims’ families. when jurisdictional boundaries are crossed. Shores said similar projects are planned in Alaska, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana and Oregon.