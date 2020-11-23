No fans at Bucks games until further notice

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - The Milwaukee Bucks are the latest Wisconsin team to announce it will play without fans.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Milwaukee Bucks games at Fiserv Forum for the 2020-21 season will be held without fans until further notice in accordance with state and local guidelines, the team announced Monday. The health and safety of fans, players, coaches, and team and arena staff are the organization’s top priorities.

The Bucks will continue to work with state and local health officials, as well as the NBA, to evaluate a potential return for fans in some capacity later this season. While the Bucks’ season schedule has yet to be announced, the NBA season will begin on Dec. 22.