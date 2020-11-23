NBA players hailed by pope at Vatican for demanding justice

Five NBA players have met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss social justice. Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver were joined in the audience Monday by NBA players’ union union executive director Michele Roberts. The union says the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing social and economic injustice and inequality occurring in their communities.” The pope hailed the players as ”champions.” The audience comes days before a book is released in which Pope Francis supports demands for racial justice.