Loeffler to return to campaign after negative COVID-19 test

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler says she will return to public campaigning after she got a second straight negative coronavirus test. The Georgia Republican is facing a Jan. 5 runoff in one of the state’s twin U.S. Senate races. Loeffler took a rapid COVID-19 test on Friday evening that came back positive, a day after she campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who also faces a Jan. 5 runoff. Loeffler’s campaign says a test Saturday came back inconclusive and a test Sunday came back negative. A third test came back negative Monday. Loeffler isolated after the Friday test. Perdue returned to public campaigning Monday.