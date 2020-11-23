Local nurses advise against holiday gatherings

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Nurses are pushing for local residents to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings in the area, with the fight against the coronavirus weighing heavily on their recommendation.

A new risk assessment planning tool from Georgia Tech and Stanford details the chances of at least one COVID-19 individual being at an event in every county across the country. In both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, the risk of exposure at an event of ten people is greater than 50%, while events of 20 people show an 80% chance.

Local nurses are urging the public to reconsider Thanksgiving plans, so they don't see you or a family member in their hospital beds.

"We are in for a really hard winter," said Jen Drayton, chief nursing officer at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. "I'm just asking and begging people to mask and stay home, and with Thanksgiving coming up, family is everything, but not this year. This year we have to do it different."

According to the gathering tool, the bigger the event, the more chances you have of contracting COVID-19. An event of 25 people carries a roughly 90% chance of exposure in the Chippewa Valley, while events of 50 people show close to a 100% risk of contracting the virus.

You can find a link to the online tool here.