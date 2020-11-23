Skip to Content

L.E. Phillips Senior Center temporarily closes

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The pandemic has caused yet another organization to temporarily close.

As of Monday, the L.E. Phillips Senior Center has closed operations.

The center's executive director Mary Pica-Anderson said the center wanted to do their part to decrease social gatherings, and be part of the solution to the virus' spread.

Pica-Anderson added that it's become more and more difficult to provide a safe environment for seniors.

The center plans to reopen on Jan. 11, as long as case numbers decrease.

