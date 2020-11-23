Huskies follow in the footsteps of past senior classes

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There's a long-standing tradition in the Eau Claire North boys basketball program.

The seniors are not only expected to lead the Huskies, but to also follow in their predecessor's footsteps.

"We've had some outstanding senior classes and that legacy has just transitioned from one class, to the next class, to the next class," said head coach Todd Marks. "I think this year's group of seniors is going to continue to show that leadership, continue to do things the right way."

There are seven seniors on this year's roster and the crew are determined to keep the Huskie pride rolling.

"I've had great groups of seniors before, and they've always kept the younger guys in check," said senior guard Chad Kron. "But I'm not going to be afraid to really know my role. If somebody else is doing great, I'll keep feeding them the ball. I know what to do, I've had great leadership before."

"A lot of seniors on this team, we've had a lot of experience," said senior guard Kyle Greenlund. "A lot of playoff experience too. We know we've got to develop the young guys, help them get use to the varsity level."

Not even a season full of changes and distractions can deter this group.

"I got all the big crowds, all the experiences," said Kron. "If I can't get that same experience again, I'm fine with taking what I can get and just playing hard with the guys."