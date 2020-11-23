How to safely deep-fry a turkey

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're planning to deep fry a turkey this week, a local fire official has some words of advice.

Preparation for deep frying a turkey can be tricky and also have a number of safety issues attached to it as well.



Regardless of how many times you have fried a turkey, it is important to know the steps and precautions you should take in order to keep you and those around you safe.



"If people are going to do it doing it outside away from buildings away from combustible materials is definitely recommended," said Eau Claire deputy fire chief Allyn Bertrang. "It's recommended that you don't have pets or children around those deep fryers when that is taking place and that that is always supervised."

Bertrang said baking a turkey may be a safer option this Thanksgiving.



Luckily, he added they haven't responded to any major turkey-related fires locally, but have seen the damage they can do.