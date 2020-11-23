Goff throws for 376 yards, 3 TDs in Rams’ 27-24 win vs Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jared Goff threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns, and Matt Gay kicked a 40-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining to give the Los Angeles Rams a 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Goff completed 39 of 51 passes, including short scoring throws to Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Cam Akers. The Rams’ defense pressured Tom Brady all night and sealed the win with its second interception of the six-time Super Bowl champion. Cooper Kupp had 11 receptions for 145 yards and Woods finished with 10 catches for 130 yards to help the Rams climb back into first place in the NFC West.