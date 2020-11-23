GM flips to California’s side in pollution fight with Trump

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it will no longer support the Trump administration in legal efforts to end California’s right to set its own clean-air standards. CEO Mary Barra said in an letter Monday to environmental groups that GM will pull out of the lawsuit and it urges other automakers to do so. She said the company agrees with President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to expand electric-vehicle use. Last week the company said it is testing a new battery chemistry that will bring electric vehicle costs down to those of gas-powered vehicles within five years.