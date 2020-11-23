Express announce 2021 schedule details

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Express baseball is back on track for the 2021 season.

Opening Day will be Monday, May 31, 2021 vs Rochester, the team announced Monday.

The 72-game schedule will feature six Friday night home games and five Saturday home games. The Express will host Willmar on July 4th. The City of Eau Claire fireworks show will follow the game.

Eau Claire will compete in the Northwoods League Great Plains Division. The Express' final game of the regular season will be Sunday, August 14 at Willmar.

More schedule details will be announced in the coming days. You can read the team's news release here.