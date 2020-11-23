Experimental coronavirus treatment gets emergency approval

MADISON (WKOW) -- With cases still rising, the FDA has approved emergency use of an experimental treatment for people with COVID-19.

UW Health had been studying it and doctors say it's a major win for science.

With the Emergency Use Authorization of an antibody cocktail from Regeneron, many are breathing a short sigh of relief.

"I guess even for all of us bringing us a little hope, giving us something that we can get back to normal someday," Lane Manning of Fitchburg said.

Manning got the coronavirus at the end of the summer along with his sister and daughter.

He then quickly signed up for UW Health's clinical trial for the treatment.

While he didn't know for sure if he received the antibody cocktail or the placebo, he said he felt better immediately.

"With this being approved, I'm really glad to be on this side of things and I can honestly say that I helped carry that drug further," he said.

The hope with the treatment is for it to prevent such a heavy load on hospitals with cases surging now.

Because of that, Dr. William Hartman with UW Health, who is in charge of the clinical trial there, says the treatment will be used only for certain patients.

"I think a patient who has a positive test, who has symptoms but is not sick enough to be in the hospital and then has other comorbidities that puts them at risk of developing severe disease," Dr. Hartman said.

He expects the first doses may be administered as early as next week, and Regeneron may have 80,000 doses by the end of the month, and 200,000 by the end of the year, nationwide.

While this is good news, Dr. Hartman says the best thing to do is still avoid getting the disease in the first place, especially with the holidays coming up.

"Wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance, outside more than inside, avoid large gatherings these are the mitigation methods that we know are effective," he said.

The treatment is still being studied as a preventative measure, or for patients in the hospital, but not in intensive care.

Regeneron says the treatment will be free, at least for the first 300,000 doses.