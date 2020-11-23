Eau Claire County officer involved shooting under investigation

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A fatal officer involved shooting that happened over the weekend in the Town of Washington is under investigation.



The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, Eau Claire Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a domestic disturbance shortly before 4:00 p.m. Sunday.



According to the sheriff's office, when law enforcement arrived at the scene, they encountered an armed and uncooperative individual.



Authorities say peaceful, "less lethal" resolution attempts were made, but were unsuccessful. The person was then shot, and pronounced dead at the scene.



The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the incident with help from the State of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation. It is regular protocol for an outside agency to take over the investigation.



Law enforcement staff will be interviewed, and witness statements, squad car video and other evidence will be reviewed.



Per policy, all law enforcement involved are on administrative leave pending review of the investigation.



Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said in a release he is confident in the decisions made and professionalism displayed by those who responded.