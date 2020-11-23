Eau Claire city council to vote on resolution that raises tax levies

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It looks like taxes may be going up this year for Eau Claire homeowners.

On Tuesday, the Eau Claire city council will vote on a resolution that establishes the 2020 tax levies for taxes collectible in 2021.



For the general city portion of the tax levy, the total levy is a little over $40 million. That's more than a two percent increase from last year.



City finance officials say the levy is the total amount of property taxes that are needed to fund the services contained in the 2021 budget that was approved two weeks ago.



For example, if you own a $174,000 home in Eau Claire, your bill would go up by 5 dollars in the municipal portion of your property tax bill. That municipal portion includes the city, public library and the health department.



