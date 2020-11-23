Eau Claire City Council to vote on added funding for temporary homeless shelter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Recent COVID-19 exposure at an Eau Claire homeless shelter is prompting city officials to help make the space safer.

Eau Claire City Council will vote to amend a previous agreement, deciding whether or not to provide an additional $26,300 to Catholic Charities. The funds will be used to build a sectioned-off quarantine area at the vacant Hansen's IGA on Clairemont Avenue that is temporarily operating as a shelter.

Sojourner House officials say most shelter residents had been in quarantine in recent weeks, and several had to be moved to motels to prevent spread.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department officials say the addition would be crucial to slowing the spread in a congregated living area.

"It'll be very important for any sort of congregate setting, such as a homeless shelter, to be able to have a separate space that has a bathroom and sleeping facility if someone would need to be quarantined for a certain amount of time," said Audrey Boerner, public health specialist at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Boerner says the health department often helps assist the homeless population with finding shelter if needed to quarantine, and also assists by bringing resources to those at the shelter who need it.

The City of Eau Claire previously alloted $50,000 for shelter operations back in October, and will request reimbursement from the CARES Act to cover all of the funding.