Conservative attorneys attack Dane County ban on gatherings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is asking the state Supreme Court to strike down Dane County’s ban on indoor gatherings and sports. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty asked the justices on Monday to take its lawsuit challenging the ban directly and issue an immediate injunction. The firm argues the issue is of statewide importance since many counties have been expanding their ordinances as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The health department’s spokeswoman says the agency is trying to protect people’s health using science and data and is confident the gatherings order is legal. The court struck down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order in May and is currently considering erasing his mask mandate.