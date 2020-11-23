City of Eau Claire seeks to apply for a grant to fight racism

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The City of Eau Claire is seeking permission to apply for a grant to help fight racism and promote equity, diversity and inclusion, or EDI.

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, the council will vote on whether to apply for a grant called the "Mayo Clinic Health System EverybodyIN Fund for Change."

Mayo Clinic created EverybodyIN Fund for Change as a way to support

organizations working to advance equity, diversity and inclusion in the communities Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System serve. Mayo staff made contributions to the fund during the month of August, which were matched by Mayo Clinic creating a pool of $200,000 for grants.

The Northwest Region of Mayo Clinic will award $20,000 in grants.

Interim City Manager David Solberg said the council approved the 2021 budget earlier in November, which includes an EDI coordinator.

Solberg said the grant would help fund training, conferences and initiatives related to that position.

"With equity, diversity, and inclusivity, those are very important topics, to have a city that works for everybody. We want the city to be inclusive so everybody feels welcome, everybody has the same opportunities and feels like this community works for them," Solberg said.

Again, the resolution will be up for a vote at Tuesday night's city council meeting. If approved, Solberg plans to send in the application the very next day.