Global stocks rise ahead of US data amid virus unease

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks are higher as investors look ahead to quarterly U.S. economic data amid unease about anti-coronavirus restrictions and wrangling over the American presidential election. Market benchmarks in London, Shanghai, Frankfurt and Hong Kong advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Third-quarter U.S. economic growth data are due out Wednesday after Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index ended last week down as rising infection numbers eroded optimism about a possible vaccine. Investors have been rattled by decisions to reimpose anti-virus controls in the United States, Europe and some Asian countries that threaten to hamper retail spending, travel and other business activity.