Approval for transition gives Biden team access to resources

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the federal General Services Administration has acknowledged that President-elect Joe Biden is the apparent winner of this month’s presidential election. That allows the incoming president to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over on Jan. 20. The process — known as “ascertainment” — was delayed more than two weeks after Biden had surpassed the more than 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency. The government will now release $6.3 million to Biden’s transition team and 175,000 square feet of federal office space, among other things.