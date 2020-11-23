2020-2021 Altoona School District budget approved, enrollment up

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Altoona School District will be working with a bigger budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Altoona school board approved the district's budget in October, which includes a $6.7 million dollar tax levy, a $2 million increase in the operating expenses, and an increase in state aid.

In addition, more students are attending Altoona schools. This year the district has 1,770 full-time students. That's 69 more than last year.

The district also received more special applications of students wishing to open enroll. Open enrollment is for students who do not live within the school district boundaries, but maybe live in neighboring districts and are choosing to go to Altoona instead.

This year the mill rate, which is the tax rate per $1,000 of property, will again be decreasing, dropping from $9.76 to $9.52.

"We've received more state aid, our property values have continued to climb, but our student enrollment has also gone up, so all of those things combined actually results in the taxation rate for taxpayers for their school district portion to actually come down, which has been our pattern for about the last five years," said Heidi Eliopoulos, superintendent of the Altoona School District.

The superintendent adds COVID-19 directly impacted this year's budget, including having to hire five additional staff members to maintain social distancing in classes and investing in a 100 percent virtual model.