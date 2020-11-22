Wisconsin congressman says he tested positive for COVID-19

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil says he has tested positive for COVID-19. A statement by the Republican lawmaker from Wisconsin says he began experiencing mild symptoms over the weekend and contacted his health care provider while at home in Janesville. The congressman says he learned Sunday that he has the coronavirus. Steil says he spent all of last week working in Washington, D.C. He added that he has immediately begun quarantining following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines and plans to continue working from home.