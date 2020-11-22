Thousands march in streets in Taiwan against US pork imports

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Thousands of people have marched in Taipei’s streets demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration lifted a long-standing ban on U.S. pork and beef imports in August, a move seen as one of the first steps toward possibly negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. The ban is due to be lifted in January. That decision has met with fierce opposition, both by the opposition Kuomintang party and individual citizens. The new policy would allow imports of pork with acceptable residues of ractopamine, a drug added into animal feed that promotes the growth of lean meat that some farmers use in pigs.