Sheriff: Florida rapper made music, then fatally shot 2 men

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida rapper spent an evening recording music in a makeshift studio and then fatally shot two men who were with him. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release that 23-year-old Billy Bennett Adams III was arrested Saturday on two counts of premeditated first degree murder with a firearm and one count of armed burglary of a structure. Adams, who records under the name Ace NH, was jailed in Tampa without bail Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear from jail records if he had an attorney. Chronister says the shooting was probably a gang-related feud.