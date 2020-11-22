Polls open in Burkina Faso for election marred by violence

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Polls opened in Burkina Faso early Sunday for presidential and legislative elections marred by ongoing extremist violence in the landlocked West African nation. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has promised to secure the country and is vying for another five years against 12 other candidates. Kabore is expected to win, but the opposition hopes to split the vote, depriving the president of the 51% support needed for an outright victory in the first round. The opposition then hopes to form a coalition behind the strongest candidate for the second round of voting. On Saturday, opposition candidates accused the ruling party of fraud, including bribing people.