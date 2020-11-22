Mexican church decries Senate’s marijuana legalization vote

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Roman Catholic Church decried a vote in the Senate to legalize the possession, cultivation and use of small amounts of marijuana. The bill must still go to the lower house of Congress for a vote. It would legalize the possession of up to an ounce (28 grams) of marijuana by adults as long as they did not consume it in front of children. The bill also would authorize a person to grow up to six pot plants and open the way for establishing a system of licensing for larger-scale production. The Mexican Bishops Council said in a statement Sunday the lower house should modify the bill “to emphasize health and public safety.”