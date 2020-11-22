Messy rain/snow mix back in the forecast

We're quiet short-term

Highs on Sunday reached the 30s for most of us across the board. We ended up with a trace of snow at the station, with some reports of 1" in Western WI. Lows Sunday night drop to the low 20s. Monday is looking like a pretty solid late fall day! We should see a good deal of sunshine with highs in the 30s. Winds will be light. It's after Monday when things could dramatically change.

Larger Storm System

Right now we have our eye on what could be a messy Tuesday. Early in the morning we could start to see a band of snow move into the region. Models are all suggesting a quick couple of inches of snow through the early morning. This is where things could get interesting. We will likely warm up enough (upper 30s) for a transition to mostly rainfall by the afternoon. Some models keep us with more snow than rain, and some keep us with more rain than snow. My gut is telling me we will see more rain than snow during the afternoon. Much of the Tuesday morning snow would likely melt off by the afternoon. However, the farther north you go, the better chance to see more SNOW. It's a finicky forecast to say the least. As of now, my initial thoughts are 1-3" inches of morning snow, then rain to follow for most. Of course, we will keep you updated as things change.

Thanksgiving Forecast

After this larger storm system leaves Wednesday morning we look pretty dry for the rest of the week. Highs on Thanksgiving day could reach into the 40s with some sunshine! After that upper 30s and low 40s are likely with intervals of clouds.