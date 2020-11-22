Grounded Baltic Sea ferry pulled off seabed, resumes trip

HELSINKI (AP) — A passenger ferry that ran aground in heavy winds in a Baltic Sea archipelago between Finland and Sweden was dragged off the shore and towed early Sunday to a port, where some of its over 300 passengers disembarked. The M/S Viking Grace was sailing Saturday from the Swedish capital of Stockholm to the western Finnish city of Turku when it hit ground just few hundred of meters (yards) short of the passenger terminal at Mariehamn, capital of the Aland Islands. No injuries were reported. The Viking Grace’s 331 passengers and crew of 98 spent the night on board while two tug boats dragged the ship off the seabed and towed it to Mariehamn early Sunday. The ship has resumed its journey to Turku, where it faces repairs.