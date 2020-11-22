Feed My People, DNR accepting venison donations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- We know hunters love to keep all of their meat to themselves, but if you don't have enough room in your freezer, local food banks will be happy to take it for you.

Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire is accepting venison donations again this year through the Wisconsin DNR's deer donation program. Hunters can donate any legally harvested deer by dropping it off at a participating processor, who then transports it to the food bank.

Feed My People employees said venison donations through the program have significantly decreased over the last ten years, and meat donations are more important than ever this year.

"We're seeing an increase right now of about 35 percent more people coming through and needing help than what was needing it a year ago," said Nancy Renkes, executive director of Feed My People Food Bank. "Meat is always scarce, so with the increase that we are seeing, donations like this become even more important."

Those unable to donate meat can also donate money to the program. For more information on how to donate, tap/click here.