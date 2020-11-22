Developing: Large police presence on Eau Claire’s south side

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A large area of Eau Claire's south side is blocked off due to a large police presence.

Our reporter on scene said authorities are concentrating on a home on the 2300 block of Corona Avenue. Nearby streets, including parts of Fairfax St. and Blakeley Ave., are closed off to the public.

Multiple neighbors report hearing gunshots in the area of the home.

There is crime scene tape up around the home.

Eau Claire police are planning to give an update shortly.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for updates.