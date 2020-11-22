Black clergy, United Way to launch anti-coronavirus effort

NEW YORK (AP) — Black clergy leaders are joining forces with the United Way of New York City for a new initiative designed to combat the coronavirus’ outsized toll on African Americans through ramped-up testing, contact tracing and treatment management. The effort, with begins with seven-figure funding, aims to harness the on-the-ground influence of church leaders to circulate resources that can better equip Black Americans in safeguarding against and treating the virus. It will begin in five major cities with a goal of further expansion and ultimately reaching 400,000 people.