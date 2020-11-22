Al-Qaida names new North Africa leader, reports kidnap death

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Al-Qaida’s North African branch said it has appointed a new leader after confirming the death of its former leader, who was killed in June by French forces. The SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist sites, said in a video Saturday, al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, known as AQIM, showed the dead body of its former leader, Abdelmalek Droukdel, for the first time. AQIM said that Yazid Mubarak, also known as Abu Ubaida Yusuf al-Annabi, is the new leader. It also confirmed the death of Swiss missionary Beatrice Stockly, who had been captured in 2016 from Mali’s northern city of Timbuktu. The group attributed her death to a failed attempt by “French crusaders” to free her. AQIM has made millions abducting foreigners for ransom.